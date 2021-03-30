 Skip to main content

Logiq Shares Are Trading Higher Following Q4 Results, Rebel AI Acquisition
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 2:20pm   Comments
  • E-commerce and fintech solutions provider Logiq Inc (OTC: LGIQacquired Rebel AI, a digital marketing solutions innovator. The Rebel AI platform will be named Logiq Digital Marketing and will support the survival of small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) against larger companies for new customers.
  • Marketers could advertise across websites and connected TV media destinations through a simplified platform under the arrangement.
  • The platform’s audience targeting, artificial intelligence algorithms, and blockchain-based security will also reduce customer acquisition costs.
  • The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • Logiq reported a pandemic induced year-on-year revenue decline of 34.3% to $6.6 million in the fourth quarter of FY20, missing the consensus estimate of $6.7 million.
  • The company’s AppLogiq mCommerce platform-as-as-service (PaaS) accounted for 32.1% of the revenue. The segment revenue declined 78.9% due to the pandemic and the company’s transition towards lower revenue and higher-margin business.
  • The gross margin expanded 250 basis points to 21.1%. 
  • Net loss per share rose 8.5% to $0.51, missing the analyst estimate of $0.17.
  • Logiq held cash and cash equivalent of $3.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2020.
  • The company initiated to up list the stocks on Canada’s NEO Exchange. 
  • Logiq also launched a new food delivery service for Indonesian Pondok Indah Mall shoppers. It appointed Steven J. Hartman as Chief Product Officer.
  • Price action: LGIQ shares are trading higher by 3.5% at $6.21.

