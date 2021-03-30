 Skip to main content

What's Going On With VTSI Stock And WVE Stock Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 8:46am   Comments
Virtra Inc (NASDAQ: VTSI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. VirTra reported quarterly earnings of 19 cents per share, which handily beat the analyst consensus estimate of 4 cents.

Shares spiked past the $14 mark in Tuesday’s pre-market session, representing price per share gains of around 193% from Monday’s market close of $4.78.

VirTra is engaged in the sale and development of the judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military and commercial uses. The company sells simulators and related products across the globe through a direct sales force and international distribution partners.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: WVE) shares are trading lower after the company reported mHTT results from PRECISION-HD trials do not support further development of WVE-120102 and WVE-120101.

WAVE is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company based in Singapore. The company owns a diverse pipeline of nucleic acid therapeutics meant to address rare genetic diseases related to the central nervous system, muscles, eyes, liver, and skin.

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

