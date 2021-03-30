Dare Bioscience: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) decreased 2.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 4.76% year over year to ($0.22), which missed the estimate of ($0.13).

Revenue of $0 unchanged by 0.00% year over year, which missed the estimate of $520,000.

Guidance

Dare Bioscience hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 30, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8uh76a7g

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $3.85

52-week low: $0.82

Price action over last quarter: Up 49.09%

Company Profile

Dare Bioscience Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on women's reproductive health. The products of the company are related to fertility, vaginal health, and contraception. Ovaprene is a product designed by the company to provide multiple weeks of contraceptive protection without the use of hormones.