BioNTech: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) rose 5.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 767.86% year over year to $1.87, which beat the estimate of ($0.18).
Revenue of $411,870,000 rose by 1225.19% year over year, which beat the estimate of $224,870,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Mar 30, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j78pn8zg
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $131.00
52-week low: $37.00
Price action over last quarter: down 7.46%
Company Overview
BioNTech is a Germany-based biotechnology company that focuses on developing cancer therapeutics, including individualized immunotherapy, as well as vaccines for infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's oncology pipeline contains several classes of drugs, including mRNA-based drugs to encode antigens, neoantigens, cytokines, and antibodies; cell therapies; bispecific antibodies; and small-molecule immunomodulators. BioNTech is partnered with several large pharmaceutical companies, including Roche, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Sanofi, and Genmab. Comirnaty (COVID-19 vaccine) is its first commercialized product.
