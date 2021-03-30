 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BioNTech: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 8:15am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) rose 5.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 767.86% year over year to $1.87, which beat the estimate of ($0.18).

Revenue of $411,870,000 rose by 1225.19% year over year, which beat the estimate of $224,870,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 30, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j78pn8zg

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $131.00

52-week low: $37.00

Price action over last quarter: down 7.46%

Company Overview

BioNTech is a Germany-based biotechnology company that focuses on developing cancer therapeutics, including individualized immunotherapy, as well as vaccines for infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's oncology pipeline contains several classes of drugs, including mRNA-based drugs to encode antigens, neoantigens, cytokines, and antibodies; cell therapies; bispecific antibodies; and small-molecule immunomodulators. BioNTech is partnered with several large pharmaceutical companies, including Roche, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Sanofi, and Genmab. Comirnaty (COVID-19 vaccine) is its first commercialized product.

 

Related Articles (BNTX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Wave Life Sciences Pulls Plug On 2 Assets, Amarin's Vascepa Snags European Approval, Biocept Jumps On Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For March 30, 2021
Thinking About Buying Stock In Moderna, Palantir, Wells Fargo Or Bank of America?
CDC New Study Shows Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Shots 90% Effective Against Infection In Real-World Setting
What You Need to Know In Options this Week: Netflix, Tesla, Lululemon, Blackberry, Chewy, Gamestop, SPY And More
White House Contemplates Waiving-Off Patent Protections For COVID-19 Treatments
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com