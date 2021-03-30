BioNTech: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) rose 5.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 767.86% year over year to $1.87, which beat the estimate of ($0.18).

Revenue of $411,870,000 rose by 1225.19% year over year, which beat the estimate of $224,870,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 30, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j78pn8zg

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $131.00

52-week low: $37.00

Price action over last quarter: down 7.46%

Company Overview

BioNTech is a Germany-based biotechnology company that focuses on developing cancer therapeutics, including individualized immunotherapy, as well as vaccines for infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's oncology pipeline contains several classes of drugs, including mRNA-based drugs to encode antigens, neoantigens, cytokines, and antibodies; cell therapies; bispecific antibodies; and small-molecule immunomodulators. BioNTech is partnered with several large pharmaceutical companies, including Roche, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Sanofi, and Genmab. Comirnaty (COVID-19 vaccine) is its first commercialized product.