Recap: QIWI Q4 Earnings

Shares of QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) moved higher by 3.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 83.33% year over year to $0.55, which missed the estimate of $0.61.

Revenue of $84,500,000 decreased by 16.34% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $87,160,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $263,700,000 and $298,860,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 30, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143856

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $20.84

52-week low: $9.69

Price action over last quarter: down 28.82%

Company Overview

QIWI PLC is engaged in operating electronic online payment systems in Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other countries and provide consumer and small and medium enterprises (SME) financial services. The company's segments include Payment Services segment; Consumer Financial Services segment; Small and Medium Businesses segment; Rocketbank segment; and Corporate and Other segment.