China Automotive Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 7:09am   Comments
Shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 33.33% year over year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $146,500,000 up by 26.40% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $115,910,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $470,000,000 and $470,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 30, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://www.caasauto.com/#/ir/events

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $13.69

52-week low: $1.57

Price action over last quarter: Up 53.48%

Company Description

China Automotive Systems Inc is a holding company. The firm through its subsidiary is a supplier of power steering systems and components to China automotive industry. Its product offering encompasses a full range of auto parts incorporated into steering systems for both passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles. The company offers four separate series, more than 300 models of power steering including rack and pinion power steering, integral power steering, electronic power steering and manual steering, steering columns, steering oil pumps, and steering hoses. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from China.

 

BZI-RecapsEarnings News

