5 Stocks To Watch For March 30, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion before the opening bell. McCormick shares rose 2.3% to $92.20 in after-hours trading.
- Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) reported Q4 net income of $1.9 million, or $0.14 per share, versus a year-ago net loss of $5.7 million, or $1.97 per share. Its revenue surged to $18.5 million from $1.8 million. Biocept shares climbed 33.8% to $6.89 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) to post a quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion after the closing bell. PVH shares dropped 3.9% to close at $97.96 on Monday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Trxade Group Inc (NASDAQ: MEDS) posted a net loss of $0.29 per share in the fourth quarter versus a year-ago net loss of $0.04 per shares. Its revenue climbed 17.1% to $2 million. Trxade Group shares dropped 13.9% to $6.16 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) to have earned $2.74 per share on revenue of $391.46 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. FactSet Research shares fell 0.5% to close at $323.95 on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga