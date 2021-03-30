 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For March 30, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 4:37am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For March 30, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion before the opening bell. McCormick shares rose 2.3% to $92.20 in after-hours trading.
  • Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) reported Q4 net income of $1.9 million, or $0.14 per share, versus a year-ago net loss of $5.7 million, or $1.97 per share. Its revenue surged to $18.5 million from $1.8 million. Biocept shares climbed 33.8% to $6.89 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) to post a quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion after the closing bell. PVH shares dropped 3.9% to close at $97.96 on Monday.

  • Trxade Group Inc (NASDAQ: MEDS) posted a net loss of $0.29 per share in the fourth quarter versus a year-ago net loss of $0.04 per shares. Its revenue climbed 17.1% to $2 million. Trxade Group shares dropped 13.9% to $6.16 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) to have earned $2.74 per share on revenue of $391.46 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. FactSet Research shares fell 0.5% to close at $323.95 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

