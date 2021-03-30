 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For March 30, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 4:04am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.

• BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $225.53 million.

• BOS Better Online Solns (NASDAQ:BOSC) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $115.91 million.

• Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $520.00 thousand.

• Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $33.10 million.

• Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE:NGS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $14.95 million.

• Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $17.82 million.

• Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $490.23 million.

• QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $87.16 million.

• XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $12.10 million.

• Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:FMTX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $200.00 thousand.

• AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $68.95 million.

• FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $391.46 million.

• McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $3.82 million.

• PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $2.90 million.

• Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (DE) Common Stock (AMEX:PLX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $11.99 million.

• Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $648.00 million.

• Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $37.28 million.

• 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $5.28 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Corporacion America (NYSE:CAAP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $106.41 million.

• BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $245.11 million.

• Edap TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $18.08 million.

• SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $13.87 million.

• Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $15.02 million.

• Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $45.00 million.

• INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $440.00 thousand.

• PVH (NYSE:PVH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.

• Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $5.72 million.

• Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.

• Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $39.35 million.

• Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.72 million.

• Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.06 per share on revenue of $250.00 thousand.

• Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $50.00 thousand.

• Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $35.73 million.

• Reed's (NASDAQ:REED) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $9.26 million.

• Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.26 million.

• TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Apria (NASDAQ:APR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $268.39 million.

• Clever Leaves Holdings (NASDAQ:CLVR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $300.00 thousand.

• Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $77.14 million.

• HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $6.84 million.

• IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• MedAvail Holdings (NASDAQ:MDVL) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $18.92 million.

• Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $8.00 million.

• Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $4.61 million.

• Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

