Recap: VirTra Q4 Earnings

Shares of VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 600.00% over the past year to $0.21, which beat the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $6,566,000 rose by 11.42% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,490,000.

Outlook

VirTra hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

VirTra hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 29, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2266/40315

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $6.09

Company's 52-week low was at $2.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.95%

Company Description

VirTra Inc is a US-based company which is engaged in the sale and development of the judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military and commercial uses. It sells simulators and related products across the globe through a direct sales force and international distribution partners. The services provided by the company includes installation, training, limited warranties, service agreements and related support. The company sells and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military or civilian use. The product line of the company includes simulators, upgrade components, scenarios, scenario software, recoil kits, Threat-Fire and other accessories.