PVH's Earnings Outlook

PVH (NYSE:PVH) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 30. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering PVH have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of $0.31 on revenue of $2.12 billion. PVH reported a per-share profit of $1.88 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.60 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 116.49% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would have fallen 18.49% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.24 -2.42 -1.28 1.81 EPS Actual 1.32 0.13 -3.03 1.88 Revenue Estimate 2.00 B 1.25 B 1.40 B 2.50 B Revenue Actual 2.12 B 1.58 B 1.34 B 2.60 B

Stock Performance

Shares of PVH were trading at $101.95 as of March 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 166.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. PVH is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.