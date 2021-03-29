Pieris Pharmaceuticals's Earnings Outlook

On Tuesday, March 30, Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of $0.24 and sales around $3.82 million. In the same quarter last year, Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported EPS of $0.06 on revenue of $17.27 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.17 -0.17 -0.28 EPS Actual -0.26 -0.09 -0.07 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 9.79 M 7.76 M 8.84 M 4.82 M Revenue Actual 2.94 M 11.25 M 13.26 M 17.27 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals were trading at $2.6 as of March 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.6%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Pieris Pharmaceuticals is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.