A Preview Of Corporacion America's Earnings

Corporacion America (NYSE:CAAP) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 30. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of $0.68 and sales around $106.41 million. Corporacion America EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.03. Sales were $380.10 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be down 2366.67%. Sales would be down 72.0% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.51 -0.08 0.10 0.19 EPS Actual -0.90 -0.35 -0.09 0.03 Revenue Estimate 86.96 M 105.20 M 232.27 M 322.83 M Revenue Actual 97.60 M 81.70 M 302.80 M 380.10 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Corporacion America were trading at $4.67 as of March 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 148.65%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Corporacion America is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.