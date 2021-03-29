 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cal-Maine Foods: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) rose 2.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% over the past year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $359,080,000 up by 3.90% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $368,660,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $46.66

Company's 52-week low was at $35.97

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.68%

Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods Inc produces and sells shell eggs. Its main market is United States. The company's product portfolio contains nutritionally enhanced, cage-free, organic, and brown eggs. Cal-Maine Foods markets the shell eggs to a diverse group of customers, including grocery-store chains, club stores, and foodservice distributors. The company's brands are: Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain.

 

Related Articles (CALM)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Crude Oil Falls 1%
5 Stocks To Watch For March 29, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For March 29, 2021
Earnings Preview: Cal-Maine Foods
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com