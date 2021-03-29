Cal-Maine Foods: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) rose 2.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% over the past year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $359,080,000 up by 3.90% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $368,660,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $46.66

Company's 52-week low was at $35.97

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.68%

Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods Inc produces and sells shell eggs. Its main market is United States. The company's product portfolio contains nutritionally enhanced, cage-free, organic, and brown eggs. Cal-Maine Foods markets the shell eggs to a diverse group of customers, including grocery-store chains, club stores, and foodservice distributors. The company's brands are: Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain.