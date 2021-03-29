 Skip to main content

Qudian: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2021 7:04am   Comments
Shares of Qudian (NYSE:QD) rose 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 457.14% year over year to $0.39, which were in line with the estimate of $0.39.

Revenue of $109,370,000 declined by 60.58% year over year, which beat the estimate of $96,340,000.

Guidance

Qudian hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Qudian hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 29, 2021

Time: 07:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7h6nrvxo

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $3.82

52-week low: $1.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 83.46%

Company Description

Qudian Inc is a provider of online credit products using data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning in China. The company has two reportable segments namely Installment credit services and Transaction services. It generates maximum revenue from the Installment credit services segment. The company derives the majority revenue from the China region. It offers cash credit products, which provide funds in digital form, and merchandise credit products.

 

