5 Stocks To Watch For March 29, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $368.66 million before the opening bell. Cal-Maine shares rose 0.9% to $40.86 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: TME) reported that it has authorized a $1 billion share repurchase program during a twelve-month period starting Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment shares fell 1.3% to close at $20.10 on Friday. Analysts are expecting AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) to have earned $0.41 per share on revenue of $197.06 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. AbCellera Biologics shares rose 1% to $25.00 in the after-hours trading session.

