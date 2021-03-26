What's Happening With BLNK Stock Today?

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results during Thursday’s after-hours session.

Blink reported quarterly losses of 24 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate by 12 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.50 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.58 million.

Following the earnings release, Roth Capital maintains Blink with a Buy rating and lowers the price target from $67 to $58.

Blink Charging Company is an owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle charging services. The company offers both residential and commercial EV charging equipment, enabling EV drivers to easily recharge at various location types.

Blink’s principal line of products and services are Blink EV charging network and EV charging equipment and EV-related services.