ROCE Insights For Dana

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2021 7:53am
Looking at Q4, Dana (NYSE:DAN) earned $100.00 million, a 12.36% increase from the preceding quarter. Dana also posted a total of $2.11 billion in sales, a 5.72% increase since Q3. Dana earned $89.00 million, and sales totaled $1.99 billion in Q3.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q4, Dana posted an ROCE of 0.05%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Dana is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For Dana, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q4 Earnings Insight

Dana reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.24/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.41/share.

 

