 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return On Capital Employed Overview: AMC Networks

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2021 7:55am   Comments
Share:

 

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) showed a loss in earnings since Q3, totaling $102.58 million. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 19.31% to $780.27 million during Q4. In Q3, AMC Networks earned $143.88 million and total sales reached $654.01 million.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in AMC Networks's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, AMC Networks posted an ROCE of 0.11%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For AMC Networks, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q4 Earnings Insight

AMC Networks reported Q4 earnings per share at $2.72/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.52/share.

 

Related Articles (AMCX)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
The State Of Streaming In 2021: A Fight For Content And Eyeballs
72 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 3%; AMC Networks Shares Surge After Q4 Results
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings News Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com