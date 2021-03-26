 Skip to main content

Looking Into Eli Lilly's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2021 7:55am   Comments
Looking at Q4, Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) earned $1.99 billion, a 55.84% increase from the preceding quarter. Eli Lilly also posted a total of $7.44 billion in sales, a 29.59% increase since Q3. Eli Lilly earned $1.28 billion, and sales totaled $5.74 billion in Q3.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Eli Lilly's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, Eli Lilly posted an ROCE of 0.34%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Eli Lilly's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Recap

Eli Lilly reported Q4 earnings per share at $2.75/share, which beat analyst predictions of $2.35/share.

 

