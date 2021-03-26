 Skip to main content

Fangdd Network Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2021 7:02am   Comments
Shares of Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 161.90% over the past year to ($0.13), which may not compare to the estimate of $0.68.

Revenue of $95,400,000 declined by 36.57% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $249,050,000.

Looking Ahead

Q1 revenue expected to be between $41,379,000 and $44,444,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 26, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://apac.directeventreg.com/der/validateConferenceId.action

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $129.04

52-week low: $6.10

Price action over last quarter: down 5.46%

Company Description

Fangdd Network Group Ltd is engaged in the business of real estate. It has built SaaS-based solutions that help real estate agents to connect with essential business resources, including customers, property listings, capital and transaction data.

 

