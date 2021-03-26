 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For March 26, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2021 4:38am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised its FY21 guidance. Progress Software shares climbed 2.6% to $42.90 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) disclosed that an expert panel of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has rejected their application for their experimental drug for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain, citing safety risks and an inadequate plan to manage them. Pfizer also reported that it has started clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine with children. Pfizer shares slipped 0.1% to $35.66 in after-hours trading, while Eli Lilly shares fell 0.1% to $183.00 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics shares dropped 7.1% to $11.26 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Gan Ltd (NASDAQ: GAN) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued strong sales forecast. Gan shares declined 9% to $21.04 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

