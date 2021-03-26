5 Stocks To Watch For March 26, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

(NASDAQ: PRGS) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised its FY21 guidance. Progress Software shares climbed 2.6% to $42.90 in the after-hours trading session. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) disclosed that an expert panel of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has rejected their application for their experimental drug for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain, citing safety risks and an inadequate plan to manage them. Pfizer also reported that it has started clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine with children. Pfizer shares slipped 0.1% to $35.66 in after-hours trading, while Eli Lilly shares fell 0.1% to $183.00 in the after-hours trading session.

