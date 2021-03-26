Earnings Scheduled For March 26, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $41.42 million.

• RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Fang Holdings (NYSE:SFUN) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $24.64 million.

• Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $249.05 million.

• Leju Holdings (NYSE:LEJU) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.