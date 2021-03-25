Recap: FAT Brands Q4 Earnings

Shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 700.00% over the past year to ($0.64), which missed the estimate of ($0.39).

Revenue of $6,499,000 rose by 23.74% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,240,000.

Outlook

FAT Brands hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $11.40

52-week low: $1.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 65.15%

Company Overview

FAT Brands Inc is a multi-brand restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets, and acquires predominantly fast-casual restaurant concepts. The company provides turkey burgers, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, burgers, ribs, wrap sandwiches, and others. Its brand portfolio comprises Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, Elevation Burger, and Yalla Mediterranean. It generates a majority of its revenues within the US.