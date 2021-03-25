Recap: Phunware Q4 Earnings

Shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 20.00% year over year to ($0.12), which missed the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $2,018,000 declined by 24.93% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,200,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Phunware hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 25, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2562/40395

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $3.34

52-week low: $0.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 185.71%

Company Overview

Phunware Inc is a software company. It is a Multiscreen as a Service (MaaS) integrated enterprise software platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions and data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize its mobile application audiences.