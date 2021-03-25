Recap: LiqTech International Q4 Earnings

Shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 325.00% year over year to ($0.17), which missed the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $4,059,000 declined by 34.53% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,050,000.

Outlook

LiqTech International hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

LiqTech International hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 25, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://liqtech.com/corporate/upcoming-events/

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $12.70

Company's 52-week low was at $3.27

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.60%

Company Profile

LiqTech International Inc is a clean technology company which provides technology for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company is engaged in three businesses that are diesel particulate filters (DPF) for the control of soot from diesel engines, turnkey ceramic membranes systems, and complete water treatment plants. The company's product portfolio consists of ceramic silicon membranes for liquid filtration, diesel particulate filters, and kiln furniture. Geographically, the company offers its services to the United States of America and Denmark.