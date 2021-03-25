 Skip to main content

Looking Into Advanced Micro Devices Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2021 7:29am   Comments
Looking at Q4, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) earned $570.00 million, a 26.95% increase from the preceding quarter. Advanced Micro Devices also posted a total of $3.24 billion in sales, a 15.82% increase since Q3. Advanced Micro Devices earned $449.00 million, and sales totaled $2.80 billion in Q3.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Advanced Micro Devices's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, Advanced Micro Devices posted an ROCE of 0.1%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Advanced Micro Devices is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Advanced Micro Devices's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Insight

Advanced Micro Devices reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.52/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.47/share.

 

