 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: REX American Resources Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2021 7:19am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) fell 2.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 15.71% year over year to $0.59, which beat the estimate of $0.34.

Revenue of $126,018,000 higher by 4.22% year over year, which missed the estimate of $127,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

REX American Resources hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 25, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cxakavfm

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $116.86

Company's 52-week low was at $39.11

Price action over last quarter: down 9.12%

Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp operates as a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. Its products include dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil.

 

Related Articles (REX)

Earnings Scheduled For March 25, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Surges 150 Points; Calyxt Shares Slide
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com