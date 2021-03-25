Recap: REX American Resources Q4 Earnings

Shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) fell 2.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 15.71% year over year to $0.59, which beat the estimate of $0.34.

Revenue of $126,018,000 higher by 4.22% year over year, which missed the estimate of $127,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

REX American Resources hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 25, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cxakavfm

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $116.86

Company's 52-week low was at $39.11

Price action over last quarter: down 9.12%

Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp operates as a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. Its products include dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil.