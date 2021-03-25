Momo: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) moved higher by 1.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 14.71% over the past year to $0.58, which beat the estimate of $0.42.
Revenue of $581,640,000 declined by 13.62% year over year, which beat the estimate of $563,030,000.
Outlook
Q1 revenue expected between $507,360,000 and $522,460,000.
Conference Call Details
Date: Mar 25, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5xbyvkyi
Technicals
52-week high: $24.69
52-week low: $12.52
Price action over last quarter: Up 10.04%
Company Description
Momo Inc provides mobile-based social networking services. The firm enables its users to establish and expand social relationships based on location and interests. Its platform includes Momo mobile application and a variety of related features, functionalities, tools, and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. It also operates a stand-alone video application called Hani, which features the live video content on its core Momo mobile application. The company principally derives its revenue from live video service, value-added services, mobile marketing services, mobile games and other services. It operates in three segments: Momo' service lines, Tantan's service lines, and QOOL's service line out of which Momo' service lines segment derives majority revenue.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News