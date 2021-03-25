Momo: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) moved higher by 1.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 14.71% over the past year to $0.58, which beat the estimate of $0.42.

Revenue of $581,640,000 declined by 13.62% year over year, which beat the estimate of $563,030,000.

Outlook

Q1 revenue expected between $507,360,000 and $522,460,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 25, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5xbyvkyi

Technicals

52-week high: $24.69

52-week low: $12.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.04%

Company Description

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social networking services. The firm enables its users to establish and expand social relationships based on location and interests. Its platform includes Momo mobile application and a variety of related features, functionalities, tools, and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. It also operates a stand-alone video application called Hani, which features the live video content on its core Momo mobile application. The company principally derives its revenue from live video service, value-added services, mobile marketing services, mobile games and other services. It operates in three segments: Momo' service lines, Tantan's service lines, and QOOL's service line out of which Momo' service lines segment derives majority revenue.