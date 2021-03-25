Movado Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) fell 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 460.00% year over year to $0.84, which beat the estimate of $0.45.

Revenue of $178,330,000 decreased by 6.63% year over year, which beat the estimate of $164,000,000.

Outlook

Movado Group said it sees Q1 sales of $110 million-$115 million.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 25, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nruqobpp

Price Action

52-week high: $26.22

52-week low: $8.62

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.99%

Company Description

Movado Group Inc designs develop, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. It operates through the Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segment. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment includes the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of watches of quality owned brands and licensed brands. Its Company Stores segment includes the company's retail outlet locations in the United States and Canada. The company generates maximum revenue from the Watch and Accessory Brands segment. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from the International location.