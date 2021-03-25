 Skip to main content

CooTek (Cayman): Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2021 7:03am   Comments
Shares of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) rose 4.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 210.00% over the past year to ($0.31), which missed the estimate of ($0.27).

Revenue of $102,440,000 higher by 48.50% year over year, which missed the estimate of $106,400,000.

Looking Ahead

Q1 revenue expected to be between $80,000,000 and $80,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 25, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ctk/mediaframe/44164/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $7.45

Company's 52-week low was at $2.46

Price action over last quarter: down 29.80%

Company Overview

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company offering mobile applications including a portfolio of content-rich mobile applications, TouchPal Phone book and TouchPal Smart Input. Its content-rich mobile applications focus on three categories: online literature, casual games and scenario-based mobile apps. The company's products are Content-rich Mobile Applications that include Online literature, Casual games, Scenario-based mobile apps such as fitness, healthcare, and Phone call interface decoration; TouchPal Smart Input; and TouchPal Phonebook. It derives its majority of the revenue from United States.

 

