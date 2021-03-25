 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For March 25, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2021 4:35am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion before the opening bell. Darden Restaurants shares gained 0.7% to $134.80 in after-hours trading.
  • RH (NYSE: RH) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. RH shares surged 8.4% to $526.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) to have earned $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. SAIC shares rose 0.6% to $95.40 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales fell short of expectations. KB Home shares fell 2.9% to $42.12 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) issued an update on FY2021 guidance. The company said it expects to report a FY21 net loss of $90 million to $100 million on sales of $23.98 billion to $24.00 billion. Rite Aid shares dipped 16.2% to $19.55 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

