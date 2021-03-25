5 Stocks To Watch For March 25, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion before the opening bell. Darden Restaurants shares gained 0.7% to $134.80 in after-hours trading.
- RH (NYSE: RH) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. RH shares surged 8.4% to $526.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) to have earned $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. SAIC shares rose 0.6% to $95.40 in after-hours trading.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales fell short of expectations. KB Home shares fell 2.9% to $42.12 in the after-hours trading session.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) issued an update on FY2021 guidance. The company said it expects to report a FY21 net loss of $90 million to $100 million on sales of $23.98 billion to $24.00 billion. Rite Aid shares dipped 16.2% to $19.55 in the after-hours trading session.
