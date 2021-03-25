5 Stocks To Watch For March 25, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion before the opening bell. Darden Restaurants shares gained 0.7% to $134.80 in after-hours trading.

RH (NYSE: RH) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. RH shares surged 8.4% to $526.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) to have earned $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. SAIC shares rose 0.6% to $95.40 in after-hours trading.

