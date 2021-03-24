 Skip to main content

Recap: QAD Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 5:46pm   Comments
Shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 1850.00% over the past year to $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $82,977,000 rose by 5.63% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $78,210,000.

Guidance

QAD hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 24, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/83rrpedq

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $76.11

52-week low: $31.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.74%

Company Description

QAD Inc is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based and on-premise enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies across automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, and industrial markets. The firm operates primarily in the following geographic regions: North America, Latin America, EMEA and the Asia Pacific. The company derives revenue from licensing software solutions, subscriptions to its cloud offerings, and maintenance fees.

 

