Aptinyx: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 51.22% year over year to ($0.20), which beat the estimate of ($0.24).

Revenue of $0 declined by 100.00% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $120,000.

Guidance

Aptinyx hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 24, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.aptinyx.com%2F&eventid=2948429&sessionid=1&key=BE9996CA7D50B7BAC350DCFB9D849F76®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $6.47

Company's 52-week low was at $1.91

Price action over last quarter: down 4.17%

Company Description

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. Its pipeline products are NYX-2925, NYX-458, and NYX-783. NYX-2925 is a novel, oral, small-molecule NMDA receptor modulator in clinical development as a therapy for chronic pain. NYX-2925 works by enhancing synaptic plasticity, a mechanism uniquely suited to addressing chronic pain, and NYX-783 is an NMDA receptor modulating small molecule in clinical development as a therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder.