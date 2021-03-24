Recap: RH Q4 Earnings

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 36.29% over the past year to $5.07, which beat the estimate of $4.76.

Revenue of $812,436,000 rose by 22.18% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $797,660,000.

Guidance

RH hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

RH hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 24, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vyfvvx3x

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $540.49

Company's 52-week low was at $73.14

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.15%

Company Description

RH is a luxury retailer operating in the $117 billion furniture and home furnishing industry. The company offers merchandise across many categories including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath, decor, children, and more and is growing the presence of its hospitality business (with 10 restaurant locations). RH innovates, curates, and integrates products, categories, services, and businesses across channels and brand extensions (RH Teen, RH Modern, and Waterworks, for example). The company is fully integrated across store, Web, and catalog channels, with around 40% of sales from the direct-to-consumer channel in 2019.