Jefferies Financial Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) increase in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 475.68% year over year to $2.13, which beat the estimate of $1.24.

Revenue of $2,487,000,000 up by 79.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,850,000,000.

Outlook

Jefferies Financial Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Jefferies Financial Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $34.86

52-week low: $11.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.54%

Company Description

Jefferies Financial Group Inc is a diversified financial services company. Its business consists of investment banking and capital markets (Jefferies Group), commercial mortgage banking (Berkadia), asset management (Leucadia Asset Management), and online platform for foreign exchange trading (FXCM), a real estate company (Homefed), and vehicle finance (Foursight Capital and Chrome Capital).The company is also involved in other businesses, such as oil and gas exploration, through JETX and Vitesse Energy; automobile dealerships, through Gargadia; fixed wireless broadband services, through Linkem; and gold and silver mining through Golden Queen, among others.