Recap: Strata Skin Sciences Q4 Earnings

Shares of Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 0.00% year over year to ($0.01), which beat the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $6,717,000 decreased by 24.51% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,690,000.

Outlook

Strata Skin Sciences hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 24, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://strataskinsciencesinc.gcs-web.com/event-calendar

Technicals

52-week high: $2.84

Company's 52-week low was at $0.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.12%

Company Profile

Strata Skin Sciences Inc is a medical technology company engaged in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. The company's operating segment include Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. It generates maximum revenue from the Dermatology Recurring Procedures segment. The Dermatology Recurring Procedures segment derives its revenues from the usage of its equipment by dermatologists to perform XTRAC procedures. Its Dermatology Procedures Equipment segment generates revenues from the sale of equipment, such as lasers and lamp products. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.