Recap: H.B. Fuller Q1 Earnings

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 94.12% over the past year to $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $725,904,000 higher by 12.27% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $680,100,000.

Guidance

H.B. Fuller Sees FY21 Adj. EBITDA $455M-$475M

Price Action

52-week high: $62.72

Company's 52-week low was at $24.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.70%

Company Description

H.B. Fuller Co manufactures and sells adhesives, sealants, and other chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into three segments namely Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. It generates maximum revenue from the Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives segment. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment manufacture and supplies adhesives products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven and hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets. The company derives a majority of revenue from the United States.