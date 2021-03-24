What's Happening With APTO Stock And SNES Stock Today?

Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APTO) shares are trading higher after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings results.

Oppenheimer analyst Matthew Biegler also maintains Aptose with an Outperform and raises the price target from $8 to $9.

Aptose is a biotechnology company. The company develops targeted medicines and personalized therapies for the precision treatment of life-threatening cancers such as acute myeloid leukemia, myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies and also therapies for Oncology.

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) shares are trading higher after the company announced the initiation of a collaboration with Liphatech to develop a non-liquid formulation of ContraPest.

SenesTech is a biotech platform and research company engaged in developing technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company provides its solutions to the animal market, commercial markets, and food markets.