 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Happening With APTO Stock And SNES Stock Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 10:25am   Comments
Share:

Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APTO) shares are trading higher after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings results.

Oppenheimer analyst Matthew Biegler also maintains Aptose with an Outperform and raises the price target from $8 to $9.

Aptose is a biotechnology company. The company develops targeted medicines and personalized therapies for the precision treatment of life-threatening cancers such as acute myeloid leukemia, myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies and also therapies for Oncology.

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) shares are trading higher after the company announced the initiation of a collaboration with Liphatech to develop a non-liquid formulation of ContraPest.

SenesTech is a biotech platform and research company engaged in developing technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company provides its solutions to the animal market, commercial markets, and food markets.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APTO + SNES)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; General Mills Reports Downbeat Q3 Earnings
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
31 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
VZTigress FinancialUpgrades
INTCJefferiesMaintains59.0
INTCLoop CapitalMaintains55.0
ADBEBMO CapitalMaintains535.0
BBLMorgan StanleyDowngrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com