Limbach Holdings Earnings Preview

Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 25. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Sell-side analysts are expecting Limbach Holdings's loss per share to be near $0.01 on sales of $135.60 million. In the same quarter last year, Limbach Holdings reported EPS of $0.13 on revenue of $138.86 million.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 107.69%. Revenue would be down 2.35% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.08 -0.31 -0.16 0.10 EPS Actual 0.31 0.37 -0.01 0.13 Revenue Estimate 147.00 M 120.50 M 134.50 M 148.50 M Revenue Actual 163.86 M 135.19 M 138.77 M 138.86 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 297.59%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Limbach Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.