Preview: Viomi Technology Co's Earnings

On Thursday, March 25, Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Viomi Technology Co reporting earnings of $0.14 per share on sales of $305.47 million. In the same quarter last year, Viomi Technology Co reported earnings per share of $0.18 on sales of $250.17 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would have fallen 22.22%. Sales would be up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.10 0.08 1.37 EPS Actual 0.07 0.02 0.04 0.18 Revenue Estimate 231.12 M 190.37 M 101.57 M 1.47 B Revenue Actual 218.97 M 238.41 M 108.11 M 250.17 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Viomi Technology Co were trading at $12.3 as of March 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 147.27%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Viomi Technology Co is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.