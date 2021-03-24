AstroNova's Earnings: A Preview

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 25. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on AstroNova management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.04 on revenue of $29.19 million. In the same quarter last year, AstroNova posted a loss of $0.19 per share on sales of $30.48 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 121.05%. Revenue would have fallen 4.23% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the AstroNova's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.02 -0.06 -0.19 0.03 EPS Actual 0 0 0.06 -0.19 Revenue Estimate 28.85 M 27.92 M 29.75 M 33.00 M Revenue Actual 28.02 M 27.66 M 30.92 M 30.48 M

Stock Performance

Shares of AstroNova were trading at $12.85 as of March 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 41.46%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. AstroNova is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.