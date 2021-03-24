Analyzing The Price Action In aTyr Pharma Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In aTyr Pharma's Stock Today

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) is currently up 4.96% to a price of $5.35. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 509.36 thousand, about 27.47% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.85 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: ATyr Pharma shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $4.81 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $8.33 and fallen to a low of $2.4.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.