 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyzing The Price Action In aTyr Pharma Stock Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 9:58am   Comments
Share:

 

 

The Price And Volume Action In aTyr Pharma's Stock Today

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) is currently up 4.96% to a price of $5.35. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 509.36 thousand, about 27.47% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.85 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: ATyr Pharma shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $4.81 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $8.33 and fallen to a low of $2.4.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

 

Related Articles (LIFE)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Dynavax-Clover Start Phase 2/3 Vaccine Study. BrainStorm Reports Positive MS Readout, NeoGenomics Goes Shopping
31 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
aTyr Pharma: Q4 Earnings Insights
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Approvals For Merck, Pacira And Zealand, Roche-Regeneron Ace Late-Stage COVID-19 Study, AlloVir Appoints Gilead Virology Chief As CEO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-WIIMEarnings News Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com