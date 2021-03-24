 Skip to main content

Why General Mills Is Trading Lower Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 10:01am   Comments
The Price And Volume Action In General Mills's Stock Today

General Mills's (NYSE:GIS) stock has been falling Wednesday, down 4.34% to a price of $58.49. The stock's volume is currently 996.01 thousand, which is roughly 23.03% of its recent 30-day volume average of 4.33 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: General Mills shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results and issued guidance.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $57.27 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $66.14 and as low as $46.88.

