Why AAR's Stock is Trading Higher Today

AAR's Stock Price And Volume Action

AAR's (NYSE:AIR) stock is trading up 8.3% to a price of $42.96. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 28.13 thousand, about 11.82% of its recent 30-day volume average of 238.07 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: AAR shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of AAR's stock was $39.45 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $45.49 and a low of $11.68 in the past 52 weeks.

