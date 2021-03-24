5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) - P/E: 6.93 Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) - P/E: 8.19 BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) - P/E: 4.37 StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) - P/E: 8.47 ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) - P/E: 2.16

L.B. Foster saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.09 in Q3 to 0.24 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.57%, which has increased by 0.18% from last quarter's yield of 1.39%.

Orion Gr Hldgs's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.12, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.23. Orion Gr Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, BlueLinx Hldgs reported earnings per share at 2.04, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 4.88. BlueLinx Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, StealthGas experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.08 in Q3 and is now 0.03. StealthGas does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, ToughBuilt Industries experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.11 in Q2 and is now 0.0. ToughBuilt Industries does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.