Is Now The Time To Buy Stock or Options In Intel, Uber, Airbnb, Tesla, AMC Or GameStop?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares were trading higher after the company announced "IDM 2.0" strategy for manufacturing innovation and product leadership. The company also issued guidance.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger also announced the expansion of the company's semiconductor manufacturing capacity, beginning with plans for two new factories at the company's Ocotillo campus located in Chandler, Arizona.

Intel passed its 52-week high of $66.40 during Tuesday’s after-hours session. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares fell in sympathy.

Uber Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: UBER) and Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) shares fell Tuesday as reopening sectors such as travel, cruise and resorts are trading lower amid renewed lockdown measures in Europe.

Uncertainty over AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine data has also weighed on the reopening sector at-large.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model S Sedan used to have a seven-seater option. Customers could select the option when building the vehicle on Tesla's site with the two jumper seats in the back of the car, which was great to fit two children.

These seats were discontinued, but in an October 2020 tweet responding to a question about a return of the seats, CEO Elon Musk said

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.12 billion, a year-over-year decline of 12%. Same-store sales were up 6.5% in the fourth quarter.

GameStop reported quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.35. This is a 5.5% increase over earnings of $1.27 per share from the same period last year

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares were trading lower Tuesday after Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) announced they would make certain 2021 films available via Disney+ the same day as theatrical releases.